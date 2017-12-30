County Engineer announces road work schedule

CLEARING RIGHT OF WAY

Nauvoo – Pond Creek Road (CR181) in Union and Washington Townships will be closed on Tuesday, January 2nd through Friday, January 5th from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the work is between Carey’s Run – Pond Creek Road and Washington Boulevard. County Engineer’s crew will be doing the clearing. Local traffic only will be maintained.

TRAFFIC SIGNAL UPGRADE

Center Street (CR2) at the intersection with Gallia Pike (CR1) in Porter Township is scheduled to be closed Saturday, January 6th all day. Distel Construction is planning on switching traffic signal lines to the new pole that was recently set.

MOWING

Germany Hollow Road in Vernon Township.

Sugar Camp Road in Porter Township.

Lick Run – Lyra Road in Porter and Vernon Townships.

Sheldon – Cartro Road in Green and Vernon Townships.

Schwamberger Road in Vernon Township.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IMPACTS FUTURE ACTIVITY

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township will be closed beginning Monday, January 1st through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township will have a temporary single lane flagging zone starting Tuesday, January 2nd through Friday, January 5th. Portsmouth Joint Venture will have overhead superstructure work. The location of the work is between State Route 140 and Hastings Hill Road.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township has a potential road closure beginning Wednesday, January 31st through Thursday, February 8th. Portsmouth Joint Venture plans on setting beams for the overhead bridge. The location of the closure is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Hickman Road (TR227).

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.