King’s Daughters announces screening schedule for 2018

ASHLAND, KY – King’s Daughters low-cost blood profile and vascular screening programs return in 2018, offering area residents an affordable, convenient way to have routine laboratory testing done and/or check on their vascular health.

The Low-Cost Blood Profile includes a complete blood count; comprehensive metabolic panel; lipid profile (LDL, HDL, total cholesterol and triglycerides); and thyroid stimulating hormone levels. Total cost for the battery of tests is just $25. No appointment is needed, but fasting is required. An optional A1C test, which is used to monitor blood sugar levels over time, is also available. Cost for the A1C test is $5.

Results are sent to participants’ homes and made available to them (and their physicians/providers) through King’s Daughters electronic health record, MyChart, if the participant is enrolled in the program.

The Low-Cost Blood Profile screening will be offered monthly at King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging in Ashland.

The Vascular Disease Screening consists of an ultrasound exam of the carotid arteries, which supply blood to the brain; an ultrasound of the abdominal aorta, which supplies blood to the lower half of the body; and an ankle-brachial index study, which looks for decreased blood flow to the legs and feet.

Total cost for the vascular screening is $80. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 1-877-304-1935.

Cash, checks and credit cards are welcome. Insurance cannot be billed for the screenings; a physician referral is not needed. The screenings are eligible for reimbursement under the individual’s Health Spending/Savings Account.

Low-Cost Blood Profile Screenings will be offered:

7 to 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave., Ashland

8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, King’s Daughters Cedar Knoll Family Care Center, 10650 U.S. Route 60, Cannonsburg

8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, King’s Daughters Ironton Family Care Center, 912 Park Ave., Ironton, Ohio

8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, Ohio

7 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave., Ashland

8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, King’s Daughters Walk-In Care, 399 Diederich Blvd., Russell, Ky.

8 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Grayson, 609 N. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson, Ky.

7 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 9, King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave., Ashland

8 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 23, King’s Daughters Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road, Prestonsburg

Vascular Disease Screening Schedule (appointment required; call 1-877-304-1935 to schedule)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, King’s Daughters Ironton Family Care Center, 912 Park Ave., Ironton.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, Ohio

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, King’s Daughters Walk-In Care, 399 Diederich Blvd., Russell, Ky.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 2, King’s Daughters Grayson Medical Specialties, 609 N. Carol Malone Blvd.,

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 23, King’s Daughters Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road, Prestonsburg, Ky.

Additional dates, times and locations will be announced on KingsDaughtersHealth.com and on our Facebook page.

