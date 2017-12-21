Thursday evening the Portsmouth City Council approved a motion to postpone their meeting scheduled for December 21 to one week from the evening, December 28th at 6 p.m, after concerns were raised by City Solicitor John Haas that the meeting was being held illegally according to the Ohio Revised Code 121.22 C due to the buildings fire code preventing admittance to all citizens wishing to be present for the meeting. The venue of the meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 28th at 6 p.m is to be announced at a later date.