Support group urges support for HB 241

The State of Ohio is considering a new bill that could help fight the battle against diabetes, and the Ohio River Valley Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Support Group is looking forward to the advancements the law may bring. Local support group organizer and parent of a child with T1D Malissa Sarver says the bill could save money while helping make advancements in diabetes research.

“House Bill 241 aims to establish a Diabetes Registry for the state of Ohio, 1 of 4 focus areas of the Ohio Chronic Disease Plan developed by Ohio Department of Health (ODH),” Sarver stated. “Electronic medical records estimates diabetes registers could save $14.5 billion in healthcare expenditures in 10 years. Once an individual is diagnosed with Diabetes, the physician, or other medical professional, will report the information to the department of health. Information to be collected includes the individual’s date of diagnosis, age at time of diagnosis, the type of diabetes diagnosed, whether the individual has a known history of diabetes in their family, the individual’s height, weight, sex, race, ethnicity, and residential address.”

The diabetes registry will follow the example of the current cancer registry with some adjustments for diabetes. As a result, Sarver explained that there will be no need for a new board or commission with all analytics going through an approved state university.

Sarver explained that how the registry will work, stating that information will be submitted to the ODH by medical professionals. The ODH will be record the information into the registry, identifying the patient with a patient identifier, keeping patient information confidential. The information can then be utilized for various reasons, even helping to track local cases.

“Never has this kind of information been collected and analyzed in the state of Ohio,” Sarver stated. “This information will be helpful on a local level by determining the burden of diabetes on Ohio’s communities, and to identify where there are increased numbers of people living with diabetes. Knowing where there are denser areas of population will assist in the allocation of resources to best help those individuals. Identifying what type of diabetes is more prevalent in some areas can raise awareness about factors that may increase diabetes risk and the benefits of early detection. On a larger scale, the collection of this information may help state researchers identify the cause of the rise in T1D, and take one step closer towards a cure for type 1 diabetes.”

HB 241 is sponsored by 12th District Representative John Barnes, Jr. It was first introduced in May and referred to the Ohio House of Representatives Health Committee in June. The full text of the bill can be assess through the Ohio Legislature website at https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/legislation-summary?id=GA132-HB-241.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.