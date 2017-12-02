Christmas Cave opens for holiday season

The Christmas Cave in Minford. One of doezens of trees within the caves. One of the magnificant nativity scenes at The Christmas Cave.

With Thanksgiving behind us, and the Christmas season quickly approaching, sometimes in the midst of shopping for gifts and decorating the tree we forget to slow down and truly appreciate the reason for the season.

For the second year, White Gravel Mines in Minford has put together a production of Christmas lights and scenery to remind us of the timeless story of Christmas, and the birth of Christ.

On their first weekend alone, Nov. 24th and 25th, The Christmas Cave saw visitors from all across the state of Ohio, with some families traveling more than four hours to witness the self-guided light show. Pulling inspiration from faith, friends, and the famous Rudd’s Christmas Farm, the dedicated individuals behind White Gravel Mines have put together a phenomenal display of lights, trees and scenery that truly embody the spirit of Christmas. The cave features 16 biblical scenes, three nativity scenes, two traditional tunnels of lights, new outdoor displays, thousands of lights, photo hot spots, four large parking areas, and commemorative items available for purchase at the end of the tour.

“This has been a dream come true. When you just stand back and look at everything you just have to give credit where credit is due. Who are we? I mean this is something that I believe is the Lord’s will. It was the right time, people were hungry for it. He’s going to get a lot of glory out of this. I’m confident in saying that,” said Tom Martin of White Gravel Mines.

More than just supplying a light display that ignites the Christmas spirit, the displays at The Christmas Cave have scrolls at each scene telling the story of Christ. “Seeing the young families with their kids walking through the tour and reading everything with their kids, that’s really the whole motivation behind this. It tells the true story of Christmas,” said Martin.

“We would not be able to do any of this without all the enormous amount of support we receive from volunteers and sponsors who make this possible. It’s really a team effort, and we’re so thankful for them,” said Bryan Davis of White Gravel Mines.

The admission for The Christmas Cave is free, however $2 parking fee per car is requested on behalf of the parking crew. The production runs on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 24th-Dec. 23. Hours are 4-10 p.m. with peak time being from 6-8 p.m. The walking tour is self-guided, but plan for at least 30 minutes to make your way through the caves.

