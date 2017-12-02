Red Cross giving campaign

PORTSMOUTH — With 2017 being a record year for devastating weather-related disasters, the Red Cross is appealing to the public to “Give Something That Means Something” this Holiday Season by donating to the Red Cross Holiday Giving Campaign. The campaign supports people in their darkest hours, whether it’s someone who lost everything to a home fire, a disaster, a hospital patient who needs blood or a military family facing an emergency.

The Red Cross Holiday Giving Campaign offers a way to donate gifts that uniquely give back while supporting the organization’s mission. Individuals can choose from three essential giving opportunities:

1. Gifts that help disaster victims: blankets, hot meals or a full day of emergency shelter.

2. Gifts that help the military: comfort kits for service members, therapy support programs for ill and injured service members, veterans and their families.

3. Gifts that help locally those affected by home fires, or our free smoke alarm program.

“It’s such a gratifying feeling to give something that brings help and hope to those who need it most,” says Debbie Smith, Community Executive of the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross. “The Red Cross Holiday Giving Campaign offers both gift-givers and receivers the opportunity to experience the joy of giving this holiday season by supporting a family who’s lost everything to disaster, providing comfort to our service members and veterans, or helping to vaccinate a child overseas against deadly diseases.”

Through the Holiday Campaign, donors can give symbolic gifts, within a wide range of budgets, in honor of a loved one, colleague or client.

· A donation of $25 can provide blankets—as well as warmth and a sense of security—for five people staying in emergency shelters, while a $75 contribution can show our heroes and veterans that we care by providing military comfort kits to 30 service members.

· A $30 gift can provide hot meals for three people following a disaster, while a $50 donation can supply a full day of emergency shelter with urgently needed essentials, including 3 meals, 2 blankets, 1 cot, snacks and personal hygiene supplies for someone impacted by disaster.

· A financial contribution of $500 can help 10 people who have lost everything to a disaster.

These are a few of the most popular items from the Red Cross Holiday Giving effort. In addition to receiving free electronic or greeting cards, donors who contribute more than $125 also receive a Red Cross thank you gift while supplies last.