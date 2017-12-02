Leading Respiratory holds drive

Whitney Fraley, of APOGEE Physicians at SOMC, bringing in donations.

With Christmas quickly approaching, along with the holiday season, comes added stress for families stricken with sickness, or those raising children that aren’t their own.

Leading Respiratory, along with several different departments at SOMC, is trying to help lighten that heavy load this year. Phil and Mildred Sandlin, owners of Leading Respiratory Services, would like to see families that fall in between the cracks get a little extra help this time of year. Phil, being a Respiratory Therapist, and Mildred, an RN for over 24 years, has led the Sandlins to witness a great deal of need within our community.

“Our goal this Christmas is to work with the different departments at SOMC and individuals in our community to collect toys, personal items, or food donations for the ones in need,” said Wendy Williams, marketing specialist at SOMC. “We are targeting families that have a loved one with cancer, making them unable to provide Christmas gifts for their children, of grandparents raising grandchildren. My heart breaks when I see the struggle and worry on a person’s face when they realize they won’t be able to provide their children or grandchildren with gifts to open up on Christmas. This drive allows them to have something under their tree, just like any other child on Christmas morning.”

Thanks to individuals like Whitney Fraley, of APOGEE Physicians at SOMC, who has already made several large donations to the Toy Drive, a child will have a present on Christmas. For Fraley, the cause is one close to her heart.

Williams has held toy drives for the past ten years and finds the cause a way to give back to the community during the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, we can’t control when or if we are going to fall into a time of bad luck. As a community however, we can support and lift each other up during these difficult times,” said Williams.

Anyone wishing to donate new, or gently used toys or food items to this year’s drive can simply drop off donations at one of the four drop off locations: 10679 U.S 23 Lucasville, 75 S. Main Street Peebles, 850 W. Emmit Ave Waverly, or 213 Marion Pike Coal Grove.

As the drive will also be collecting items for older children, items for teens are also encouraged and welcomed as donations.

Donations are being accepted now through December 22nd, and hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for drop offs.

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932