Funds being raised for SOWM

Bob Evans Restaurants will be holding community fundraisers in New Boston, Portsmouth, and Waverly throughout the latter half of December. If you go to a Bob Evans location and show this flyer at the time of checkout, a total of 15 percent of your check will be donated toward the Southern Ohio War Memorial that is being constructed in Lucasville.
