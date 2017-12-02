Posted on by

Funds being raised for SOWM


Bob Evans Restaurants will be holding community fundraisers in New Boston, Portsmouth, and Waverly throughout the latter half of December. If you go to a Bob Evans location and show this flyer at the time of checkout, a total of 15 percent of your check will be donated toward the Southern Ohio War Memorial that is being constructed in Lucasville.

