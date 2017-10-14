Question and answer

Does VA have a clothing allowance payment and how do you qualify to get one?

Answer:

If your clothing been damaged by your prosthetic or orthopedic device (such as a wheelchair), Leg Brace, Ect. or by the medicine you’re taking for a skin condition? If it has, you may be able to get money each year to help you buy new clothes. This is a disability compensation benefit known as an annual clothing allowance.

How do I get these benefits?

You’ll need to apply for benefits.

To get your yearly payment, you’ll need to qualify by August 1 of that year. You may be able to get more than 1 payment if:

You have more than 1 prosthetic or orthopedic device, or

You have more than 1 skin medicine, and/or

Your device or skin medicine affects more than 1 type of clothing.

Veterans may be eligible for more than one annual clothing allowance or two annual clothing allowances for a single type of garment. To qualify for a clothing allowance, each appliance or medication must affect a distinct type of article of clothing or outer garment. To qualify for two clothing allowances, the article of clothing must wear out at a faster rate than if affected by a single appliance or medication. For more information, go to http://www.benefits.va.gov/COMPENSATION/claims-special-clothing_allowance.asp or fill out VA Form 10-8678: Application for Annual Clothing Allowance. It is located online at www.va.gov, and give it to the prosthetic representative at your local VA medical center.

For more information, call the VA at 800-827-1000. VA collects applications throughout the year and holds them until the August 1 closing date. Source: www.va.gov