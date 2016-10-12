Scioto County Roard Work Schedule

Craig J. Opperman P.E., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of October 10, 2016 through October 14, 2016 for his office.

ROAD CLOSURES

Flatwood – Fallen Timber Road (CR184) in Jefferson Township at the 0.56 to 1.03 mile markers continues to be closed through Thursday, December 1st, 2017. Portsmouth Joint Venture is excavating road embankment for construction of State Route 823 and constructing a bridge.

Hastings Hill Road (CR241) in Porter Township at the State Route 140 intersection will be closed Monday, October 10th through Friday, October 28th. The road will be accessible from the Ohio River Road (CR503) entrance. Portsmouth Joint Venture is reconstructing State Route 140 and relocating Hastings Hill Road entrance.

Frederick Road (CR17) in Bloom Township at the 3.124, 3.229 and 3.440 mile markers will be closed Tuesday, October 11th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between State Route 140 and Edmunds Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Hansgen – Morgan Road (CR16) in Harrison Township at the 1.107, 1.396 and 1.579 mile markers will be closed Wednesday, October 12th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Dixon Mill Road and Allegheny Hill Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Allegheny Hill Road (CR14) in Porter and Harrison Townships at the 0.203, 0.323 and 1.147 mile markers will be closed Thursday, October 13th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between State Route 140 (west end) and State Route 140 (east end). County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

LANE RESTRICTIONS

Haverhill – Ohio Furnace Road (CR8) in Green Township continues to have lane restrictions through Friday, November 11th. The location of the construction is from US52 to one mile west toward Gallia Pike. Allard Excavation is widening the road.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through Friday, October 14th.

Portsmouth Joint Venture and Columbia Gas are continuing construction for the Veterans Memorial Highway. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

Mackletree Road (TR99) in Nile Township at the 4.81 mile marker continues to be closed through Friday, November 4th day and night. The location of the closure is between State Route 125 and the Shawnee State Park shelter house. Sunesis Construction is replacing a bridge.

ROAD REPAIR AND DITCHING

Tuesday, October 11th and Wednesday, October 12th Rarden Creek Road (CR37) in Rarden Township at various locations.

Thursday, October 13th Rosemount Road (CR377) in Clay Township.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

ROAD IMPROVEMENT

Washington Boulevard (CR50) in Washington Township continues with curb and storm sewer installation The location of the work is from Galena Pike to Nauvoo – Pond Creek Road and from Galena Pike to north of Dixie Avenue. Contractor will utilize segmental road closures. Allard Excavation, LLC are performing waterline, curb, gutter and storm sewer installation prior to resurfacing.

MOWING

Clinton Furnace Road in Vernon Township.

Jackson Furnace Road in Bloom Township.

Kentucky Trail – Haines Road in Bloom, Harrison and Madison Townships.

Rarden – Hazelbaker Hill Road in Rarden Township.

Upper Twin Creek – Rocky Fork Road in Brush Creek and Nile Townships.

Thompson Hill Road in Brush Creek and Union Townships.

