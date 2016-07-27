Come Talk to Ohio’s Foresters about State Forests

COLUMBUS, OH – At the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the staff in the ODNR Division of Forestry work to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. State forests are managed for multiple uses including wildlife, threatened and endangered species’ habitats, recreation opportunities, timber products, demonstration for private forest owners as well as soil and water protection. Informational open house meetings featuring management plans for Ohio’s state forests are scheduled for late July.

ODNR forest managers and foresters develop annual work plans to guide forest management activities for each of Ohio’s state forests. These open houses provide an opportunity for the public to better understand and comment on Ohio’s plans for sustainable forestry, which includes recreation; treating invasive species; prescribed burning; and timber cruising and harvesting.

The ODNR Division of Forestry will host three regional open houses for the 21 state forests covering nearly 200,000 acres combined. The public is cordially invited to attend any of these open houses to ask questions and submit written comments on state forest management plans at any of the following dates and locations:

Southern District State Forests:

Wednesday, July 27, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Hocking State Forest Cabin

19275 State Route 374, Rockbridge, Ohio 43149

For more information, call 740-774-1596.

Comment cards will be available during the open houses for visitors to provide feedback on state forest management. Comments will also be accepted for up to 30 days after the respective open house, at which time comments will be considered as the plans are finalized. Open house information and annual work plans will also be posted on the ODNR website at forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.