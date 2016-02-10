Shawnee State University’s Theatre Department present Evita

Shawnee State University Theatre Department presents Evita

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – The Shawnee State University Theatre Department presents Evita to the stage at 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 24-27 in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

Evita is Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera retelling of the iconic Eva Peron’s rags to riches ascent to fame. It is the story of the ambitious Eva, an illegitimate child who escaped to Buenos Aires at the age of 15, became a starlet at 22, the president’s mistress at 24, the First Lady of Argentina by 27, and died at the age of 33.

Eva was adored by the working-class for her charity work and reviled by aristocracy at home and abroad and mistrusted by the military. Although she never held public office, when Eva died of cancer, she was given a state funeral that was attended by more than three million people and the national mourning extended for weeks.

The musical is a fascinating look at the complicated political figure and while it glorifies Eva, it also acknowledges some of the more questionable practices she engaged in to achieve her fame and power. Due to the critical view of Eva, the musical has never been performed in Argentina and the 1996 movie, starring Madonna, was poorly received.

The show contains some of the musical theatre’s most memorable iconic songs, including “Buenos Aires” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”

Tickets are $3 for SSU students, $10 for seniors and SSU faculty and staff, and $12 for the general public. Tickets and additional information are available at the McKinley Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by phone at 740.351.3600. Tickets are also available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/41868.

Evita is presented through a special arrangement with R&H Theatricals.