Four Tops headline Rock n’ Roll House Party 19

The Four Tops, a vocal quartet from Detroit that helped define the city’s Motown sound during the 1960s, will take center stage at 7:30 p.m. April 7 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts when Rock n’ Roll Party 19 kicks off.

One of the greatest groups of Motown, The Four Tops will grace the stage once again with their hits “Baby, I Need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “It’s the Same Old Song,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing in the Shadows of Love” and so many more. With 16 Top 20 songs to their credit on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart, the group is sure to fill the center with incredible music and an unforgettable performance.

The Hometown Radio’s Rock n’ Roll House Party, Shawnee State University and Dr. Jon Lucas, owner of Sun Spot Tanning salons, have partnered to sponsor the annual performance. It is a profit-free show completely supported by sponsors and ticket sales. According to the show’s annual promoter and producer, R.J. Kaltenbach, the Rock n’ Roll House Party has become one of the longest running tributes to original rock music in the country.

“This series now stands as one of the longest-running tributes to original rock music in the country,” Kaltenbach says. “The people of Portsmouth and their annual support over the years has really put this event on the national music map.”

The evening will kick off with the annual Rock n’ Roll House Pre-Party at 5 p.m. broadcasting live on MIX 99.3 in the lobby of the VRCFA. Opening for The Four Tops this year is Lucasville’s The Josh Stewart Band. Oscars Restaurant at the Holiday Inn will host the after-party immediately following the show. D.J. “Franky Frank” will provide music and fun for the night.

Since the year 2000, an experiment to see how vintage rock and roll acts would fly in the state-of-the-art performing arts center at Shawnee State University has flourished for its 19th consecutive year. Since the inaugural show that helped kick off the millennium, almost 300 million selling rock/pop recordings have been sung on stage by the original artists. That total will soar when the legendary Motown group performs songs from one of music’s truly magic eras beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 740-351-3600. Tickets for the upper tier are $35 to $45, and for the lower tier $55 to $65.

The Sun Spot Tanning Salon’s Rock n’ Roll House Party 19 is a presentation of Hometown Radio of Portsmouth and Shawnee State University.

In 2005, Scott Schmidt and Wendy’s sponsored the naming rights to the show that ran through 2017 to ensure that the venue would continue running strong. In 2018, Lucas and Sun Spot Tanning Salons stepped in to continue the tradition.

“If it weren’t for great community leaders like Scott Schmidt and Wendy’s, there’s no way we would be here for our 19th show,” says WNXT show sponsor Steve Hayes. “We are very grateful for Dr. Jon Lucas and his support for stepping into a very important role to help us continue bringing authentic rock and roll to Portsmouth, because, believe me, these acts aren’t cheap.” Since the very first show in 2000, about $1.12 million has been spent on acts alone.

Visit vrcfa.com/events/rock-n-roll-house-party-19-the-four-tops or call 740-351-3600.