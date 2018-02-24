Vern Riffe Center for the Arts seeks local businesses for public placement of art

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts’ After Dark team is calling out to local businesses and organizations willing to display artwork for the upcoming After Dark Event for three weeks prior to the After Dark event taking place on April 12.

Participating businesses and organizations will be contacted the week of March 12 with a picture and dimensions of the work to determine if the display will fit in their available space. The art work will be delivered to the businesses and organizations the week of March 19 and will be retrieved the week of April 9.

“We tried this last year and were happy with the results,” said VRCFA Director Joe Patti. “We posted pictures on social media to let the public know which locations to visit to see the work created by local artists, and we even had one piece sell while hanging on the wall of a lawyer’s office. It was a win-win situation for both the artist and participating business.”

Information about the public placement program and how to sign up to display the art work can be found online at vrcfa.com or https://vrcfa.com/we-want-to-put-art-in-your-business/.

The After Dark event is open to all SSU students, faculty and staff, as well as the surrounding community. The event will include music, food and some hands-on creative activities for everyone to participate in.

More information can be found online at vrcfa.com or by contacting Joe Patti at 740.351.3621.