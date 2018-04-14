Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, invite you to attend worship services with them. “Defending The Faith,” a series on apologetics, will continue this weekend with Senior Pastor Scott Rawlings preaching on “Did God Go Too Far?” Church services are held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Lead Minister Matthew (Matt) Rawlings will be teaching from the Gospel of Luke during Sunday School, 9 a.m. in the church chapel.

Following the break, Junior and Senior High will meet in the upper room to kick off a 6-week series “Central: A Study Through Galatian’s.”

Sunday School classes for all ages is held during each service.

Weekly events include:

Raising Tiny Disciples, for parents of children ages birth – 18 years old Tuesday at 6 p.m. Babysitting is provided.

Millennial Bible Study – Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in the church student center.

Growth Group with Ralph Clay as leader is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at CCC.

The Men’s Bible Study is on break until Saturday, April 28, 2018, when they will begin a new series on Philippians.

For more information, call 740-353-1633 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or Facebook.com/cccportsmouth or at www.christscommunity.net.