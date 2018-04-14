Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, invite you to attend worship services with them. “Defending The Faith,” a series on apologetics, will continue this weekend with Senior Pastor Scott Rawlings preaching on “Did God Go Too Far?” Church services are held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Lead Minister Matthew (Matt) Rawlings will be teaching from the Gospel of Luke during Sunday School, 9 a.m. in the church chapel.

Following the break, Junior and Senior High will meet in the upper room to kick off a 6-week series “Central: A Study Through Galatian’s.”

Sunday School classes for all ages is held during each service.

Weekly events include:

Raising Tiny Disciples, for parents of children ages birth – 18 years old Tuesday at 6 p.m. Babysitting is provided.

Millennial Bible Study – Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in the church student center.

Growth Group with Ralph Clay as leader is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at CCC.

The Men’s Bible Study is on break until Saturday, April 28, 2018, when they will begin a new series on Philippians.

For more information, call 740-353-1633 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or Facebook.com/cccportsmouth or at www.christscommunity.net.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Bible Study is on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM with Pastor Pete leading.

On Sunday, April 15th we will have AWANA Sunday during morning worship. Participants in the AWANA program will be presented with certificates and awards. A covered dish dinner will be held in the Fellowship Room following morning worship service.

The Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet at 7:00 PM on Monday, April 16th, this meeting was rescheduled from the beginning of the month. Deadline for information or articles for our monthly newsletter, The Nauvoo News, is Thursday, April 19th, articles can be emailed to secretary@nauvooumc.org. The monthly Men’s Meeting will be held on Saturday, April 21st at 9:00 AM.

Also, we are in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books, coloring books/journals, and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of these items to children being placed in foster care. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come praise our Precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with them.

Sunday, April 15, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship, with Travis Groves preaching the Word of God. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services. Pastor Chad will be preaching in revival at South Shore Church Of God, through the 18th, where Acy Gibson is Pastor.

Sunday, April 15, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Travis Groves preaching the Word of God.

Tuesday, April 17, 3 – 5 p.m. – Tracy Park Ministry

Saturday, April 21, 8 a.m – Ladies Meeting – The ladies will be leaving the church at 8 a.m. for their annual Spring shopping trip.

Services on Sunday, April 15, at the First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will begin with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship services will start at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. A special congregational meeting will follow the 10:30 a.m. worship. The congregation will be going to Greenbo after morning services for lunch.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

COLTS will meet for lunch and fellowship at noon Tuesday, April 17, at Ponderosa in Wheelersburg.

The video study of Genesis will continue during the Praise, prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

Sam Cooke will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

Ladies Group Helping Hands will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the church annex. Floye Cooke will give the devotion.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please Sam Cooke, minister, at (740) 574-1913. He is in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church – Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00

p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Everyone is Welcome.