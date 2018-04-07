New Life Teens Present: Ivan Parker in Concert!

Berean Baptist Church is proud to present one of America’s most exciting gospel artists, Ivan Parker on April 13, 2018 at 7:00pm. He has taken the country by storm with numerous appearances on national television and guest appearances on the Bill and Gloria Gaither Homecoming video series. He was lead vocalist for the Gold City quartet.

Audiences everwhere are drawn to the music and message that Ivan delivers. He is a veteran in the Gospel Music Industry; has been voted Favorite Male Vocalist 12 times; Favorite Lead Vocalist 6 times; and awarded Soloist of the Year 14 times, all by the Singing News Fan Awards. He has also been nominated for the prestigious Dove Award!

Ivan is know for his versatility in music styles. While attending a concert, you will enjoy old time favorites, his greatest hits, and progressive southern to inspirational music. Some of his greatest songs include: Midnight Cry, One Day at a Time, Joyride, I’ll Rise Again, A Little More Like You, and It was Only a Hill.

The concert is sponsored by the New Life Teens at Berean Baptist Church, located at 5526 Winchester Ave, Sciotoville, OH.

Tickets may be purchased at the church or at Praises Bookstore in New Boston, OH. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Children under the age of 5 are free. For questions, please feel free to call our church office at (740) 776-2277.

Don’t miss this exciting evening of Praise and Worship with multi-award winning artist, Ivan Parker at Berean Baptist Church. It promises to be an evening to remember!