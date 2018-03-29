Spinnati

The Power of the Resurrection

Written By: Dr. James Spinnati

Paul tells us in Ephesians 1:15-23 that we need to realize the immeasurable greatness of the power which we have through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. You need to realize that if you are a saint, this same resurrection power is at your disposal today.

How great was the Resurrection? Sports Illustrated magazine in the November 12, 2001 issue listed the greatest comebacks of all time.

The top 5 in reverse order:

5. Muhammad Ali, 1974. Seven years after being stripped of his title and his boxing license, ‘The Greatest’ KO’s George Foreman in Zaire to win back the belt.

4. John Travolta, 1994. Defibrillates his comatose movie career by taking a star turn in Pulp Fiction.

3. Michael Jordan, 1995. Quits baseball to make first triumphant comeback.

2. Japan and Germany, 1950s. Former Axis powers rise from the ashes of World War II to become industrial superpowers.

1. Jesus Christ, 33 A.D. Defies critics and stuns the Romans with his resurrection!

The greatest come back in the history of the world was Jesus Christ resurrecting from the grave never to die again. That same power is within the grasp of every born again child of God!

The resurrection gives every believer:

1. Because of the Resurrection we can have a A New Life: 2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

Are you tired of the way you are living? The answer has always been the same, His name is Jesus! Maybe you have tried drugs or alcohol to solve your problems. How is that working out for you? Why don’t you try the only one that can cure your ills Him?

2. A New Set of Morals or Standards to Live By:

Isaiah 55:8 and 9 says, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way the truth and the life.” Jesus is not the popular way or the easy way, but He is the right way! And He is the only way to God.

Jude writes in verse eleven; “Woe unto them! for they have gone in the way of Cain, and ran greedily after the error of Balaam for reward, and perished in the gainsaying of Core.” Now let’s look at these three when they are compared to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Let us examine John 14:6 together; “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” The way of Cain leads to hell. The way of Christ leads to heaven. The error of Balaam leads to destruction. The truth of Christ leads to a new creation. Those following the way of Korah perish. Those following the way of Christ leads to eternal life! Apostates have a false way, they are in error and they are perishing!

3. A New Set of Goals:

Matthew 6:20 & 21 tells us, “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” When we come to the realization that Jesus is the only way we begin to live for God and others instead of self. We turn from the negatives in life and focus on the positives. We begin to see the fruitlessness of “Negative Nellie’s”. We begin to desire to live life to the fullness.

4. A New Freedom:

Romans 8:1exclaims, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”

What a blessing to know that we are free! We are free to live life abundantly. Free to live a life of love, peace and joy. Why are all these things possible? It is because of the cross and the resurrection of King Jesus. Now after you have read all these blessings, don’t you want to get in on that resurrection power?