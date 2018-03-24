A Revival is scheduled at Duck Run Community Church, 2281 Duck Run Road, Lucasville, March 26-31. Evangelists are: Ethan Smith;Casey Harness;Wayne McGlaughlin; Cody Holsinger; Chester Kouns; and Danny Campbell. Music will be by Covered by Love; Harness Family; Wayne McGlaughlin; Church & Local Talent; New Testament; and Carter Sisters. Everyone is Welcome! Pastor Curtis Jones.

Palm Sunday worship services of the First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 25. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., and there are Sunday school classes for all ages. After the morning worship service there will be an egg hunt for the children in attendance. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The adult choir will practice at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday for the Resurrection Sunday cantata.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

Praise, prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. The study will be a video study of Genesis.

Sam Cooke will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is (740) 574-1913.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be celebrating Palm Sunday on March 26th.

Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00

p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come and praise our Precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with them.

Sunday, March 25, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, March 25, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, March 26, 6 p.m. – Ladies Meeting

Wednesday, March 28, 6 p.m. – Mid Week Bible Study with Pastor Chad

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11:00 AM. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message and this Sunday, March 25th, will be Palm Sunday and there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for children pre-school through sixth grade.

Nauvoo Choir practices before morning worship at 9:30 AM and on Wednesday, March 21 at 6:00 PM. AWANA kids (preschool—6th grade) meet on Sunday nights at 6:00 PM. Our last combined Lenten Service will be on Sunday, March 25th and begins at 6:00 PM at Wheelersburg UMC with Rev. John Richards. Bible Study will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM with Pastor Pete leading. Trustees will meet on Monday, March 26th at 6:00 PM.

Easter Sunday, April 1st, Nauvoo will have a Sunrise Service at The Complex at 7:00 AM. Breakfast will follow at the church in the Fellowship Room. Easter Morning service begins at 11:00 AM.

Also, we are in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books, coloring books/journals, and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of these items to children being placed in foster care. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

West Portsmouth Temple Faith will be holding a church raising song fest on April 14, 2018 @ 6pm. Any singers or groups that would like to donate their time to our event are welcome to attend. Pastor Derrick invites the public to join us. A love offering will be taken up to benefit the finishing of our new building.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday, March 25, we will celebrate Palm Sunday with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Holy Week will continue with our Maundy Thursday service at 7:00 p.m., March 29. Our Good Friday service will be March 30, at 7:00 p.m. We will have an Easter Egg hunt Saturday, March 31, at 11:00 a.m. There will also be crafts and a hotdog lunch provided for children through 6th grade. Sunday, April 1, at 8:00 a. m. we will have our Sunrise service in the cemetery , weather permitting. At 9:00 a.m. , breakfast will be provided by the Jr. Luther League. At 10:30 a.m. We will celebrate our Easter Festival Service with Holy Communion. Everyone is welcome.

The Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 8091 St. Rt. 104, McDermott, OH (in Rushtown) announces its Spring Revival with Evangelist Bob Jones. Services on Sunday are Sunday School at 10:00 AM, Morning Worship at 11:00 AM and the evening service at 6:30 PM. Services Monday through Friday are at 7:30 PM. The meeting will be held Sunday through Friday, April 8-13. On Thursday night, April 12 the Bluegrass Boys will be singing. After the service we will have food as part of a special celebration commemorating the 50 years the group has been singing Southern Gospel Music. For more information call Pastor Al Owens at 740-259-9183.

Brean Baptist Churchis proud to present America’s most exciting Gospel artist, Ivan Parker. Dont’t miss an evening of praise and worship with the multi-award winning artist at Berean Baptist Church, 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville on April 13 at 7:00pm. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Praises’ Book Store or at the church. Pre-sale tickets are $5.00, $10.00 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

Pastor Steve Mann would like to invite you to Sunday Services at 9:30 am, morning worship at 10:40 am, and evening services at 6:00 pm. Awana is at 6:45 pm, on Wednesday and Bible study at 7:00 pm. For more information about the services please call the church office at 740-776-2277.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) 2433-25th St. Portsmouth, meets for worship at 5:00 pm Saturday and 10:30 am Sunday. Communion is served at both services. Ministers are Senior Pastor, Scott Rawlings and Lead Matthew (Matt) Rawlings. Bible classes are held for all ages birth through grade six. Sunday School at 9:00 am n the chapel with Pastor Matt teaching from the Gospel of Luke. RAW, for junior and senior high is hekld in the upper room following the church break.

Other services held at the church throughout the week: Raising Tiny Disciples, a Bible study for parents of children ages birth-18 years, is held Tuesday, at 6:00 pm. Babysitting is provided. Millennial Bible Study, Wednesday at 5:30 pm. in the Student Center. Growth Group, for adults, Wednesday, 7:00 pm. with Ralph Clay as leader. The Apostles Creed, men’s Bible study with Pat Apel as leader meets, Saturday at 8:00 am. Andrew Rawlilngs is youth leader and Ralph Clay is Pastoral Care. For information, call 740-353-1633, Tuesday-Friday from 9:30 am – 4:00 pm. or www.ChristsCommunity.net