Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. would love for you to come praise our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with us.

Sunday, March 18, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, March 18, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, March 21, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad having the Bible Study.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church

Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

“The community is warmly invited to worship with All Saints’ Church. On Sunday, we gather for Communion at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christians of every denomination are welcome to receive communion in the Episcopal Church.

A Loaves & Fishes meal will be served to the community on Saturday, March 24th at noon.

All Saints’ is located at the corner of 4th and Court Streets in Portsmouth.”

The First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will conduct worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., and there are Sunday school classes for all ages. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The adult choir is practicing at 5:15 p.m. on Sundays for the Easter cantata.

Members of the congregation will attend the KYOWVA Quarterly Supper Meeting on Monday, March 19, at Howell’s Mills Christian Assembly in Ona, WV. This will be a family supper meeting.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

COLTS will meet for fellowship and lunch at noon Tuesday, March 20, at Ponderosa in Wheelersburg.

Praise, prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 21. The study will be a video study of Genesis.

Sam Cooke, minister, will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 22, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

A work day to do odds and ends around the church property will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 24.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is (740) 574-1913.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth is continuing the Lenten Journey on Sunday March 18. Their 10:30 AM Morning Worship Hour will be developed by Deacon Vicki Allen with the World Church theme of “Glorify God.” Evangelist Sue Schneider will bring forth the Morning Message along with Priest Luanne Day presenting the musical selections. Elder Vick Bloomfield, Trevor Lincecum, and Jessica Lincecum will lead the youth during Children’s Church. Beginning at 9:30 AM Saints Study is held before Morning Worship with Elder Kathy Deemer in charge of the discussion. All are welcome!!!

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to

worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11:00 AM. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message.

Nauvoo Choir practices before morning worship at 9:30 AM and on WednesdaY, March 21 at 6:00 PM.

AWANA kids (preschool—6th grade) meet on Sunday nights at 6:00 PM. This week our combined Lenten

Services begins at 6:00 PM and will be at Valley UMC with Rev. Perry Prosch bringing the message. The

last Lenten service will be held on Palm Sunday, March 25th, at Wheelersburg UMC with Rev. John

Richards. Bible Study will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM with Pastor Pete leading.

Our March LOVE Meal will be prepared and delivered on Wednesday, March 21st. Information or

articles for the April issue of the Nauvoo News, need to be in by Thursday, March 22nd.

Nauvoo is collecting plastic eggs, candy/fillers for eggs, and small prizes for all the children for our

annual Easter Egg Hunt, which will be held on Palm Sunday, March 25th, following Morning Worship

service. The Egg Hunt will be help at our new Washington Township Fire Station.

Also, we are in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books,

coloring books/journals, and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of

these items to children being placed in foster care. For more information about our church, services, or

activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Berean Baptist Church – 5526 Winchester Ave, Sciotoville, would like to invite you to their services with Steve Mann, Pastor and Fred Conklin, Family Ministries Pastor.

Sunday services begin at 9:30am and morning worship at 10:40am. Sunday evening services begin at 6:00pm. Each Tuesday, Mommy & Me meets at 10:30am in Berean’s Family Center.

Mommy & Me is a time for children ages birth – 5 years and the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, or friends who care for them… You are invited to join us on Tuesday mornings from 10:30am-12:30pm. There is playtime, Bible story time, craft, singing, and free lunch!

AWANA kids meet on Wednesdays at 6:45pm and Bible study begins at 7:00pm.

Pastor Steve Mann would also like to invite you to our Missions Sunday on March 11. The speakers will be Dan and Sherry Hydan from NYC, Gary and Ann Layne from Mexico, and Paul and Rachel Weber from Australia. Services will be held at our normal times. Nursery will be provided for each service.

For more information, about our services please call the church office at (740) 776-2277.

A Revival is scheduled at Duck Run Community Church, 2281 Duck Run Road, Lucasville, March 26-31. Evangelists are: Ethan Smith;Casey Harness;Wayne McGlaughlin; Cody Holsinger; Chester Kouns; and Danny Campbell. Music will be by Covered by Love; Harness Family; Wayne McGlaughlin; Church & Local Talent; New Testament; and Carter Sisters. Everyone is Welcome! Pastor Curtis Jones.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Our Lenten services are Wednesday evenings beginning with light snacks at 6:30p.m. The group discussion begins at 7:00. Everyone is welcome.