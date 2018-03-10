North Moreland Christian Baptist Church

Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

The congregation of the First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, reminds everyone to set your clocks ahead one hour before retiring for the night. You do not want to be late for worship services.

Worship services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., and there are Sunday school classes for all ages. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The adult choir is practicing at 5:15 p.m. on Sundays for the Easter cantata.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

Praise, prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The study will be a video study of Genesis.

Sam Cooke, minister, will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is (740) 574-1913.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship with them!

Sunday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship, with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services. Following Morning Worship we will have a VBS Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner in the Fellowship Hall, All donations will go towards our VBS this year.

Sunday, March 11, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, March 14, 6 p.m. – Pastor Chad will continue the study in the book of Genesis.

Berean Baptist Church – 5526 Winchester Ave, Sciotoville, would like to invite you to their services with Steve Mann, Pastor and Fred Conklin, Family Ministries Pastor.

Sunday services begin at 9:30am and morning worship at 10:40am. Sunday evening services begin at 6:00pm. Each Tuesday, Mommy & Me meets at 10:30am in Berean’s Family Center.

Mommy & Me is a time for children ages birth – 5 years and the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, or friends who care for them… You are invited to join us on Tuesday mornings from 10:30am-12:30pm. There is playtime, Bible story time, craft, singing, and free lunch!

AWANA kids meet on Wednesdays at 6:45pm and Bible study begins at 7:00pm.

Pastor Steve Mann would also like to invite you to our Missions Sunday on March 11. The speakers will be Dan and Sherry Hydan from NYC, Gary and Ann Layne from Mexico, and Paul and Rachel Weber from Australia. Services will be held at our normal times. Nursery will be provided for each service.

For more information, about our services please call the church office at (740) 776-2277.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11:00 AM. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message and serving Holy Communion. Nauvoo Choir practices before morning worship at 9:30 AM. AWANA kids (preschool—6th grade) meet on Sunday nights at 6:00 PM. This week our combined Lenten Services begins at 6:00 PM and will be at Sciotoville: Christ UMC with Rev. Gary Hopkins bringing the message. Next Sunday the Lenten Service will be at Valley UMC with Rev. Perry Prosch. Administrative Board will meet on Monday, March 12th at 6:30 PM. Bible Study will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM with Pastor Pete leading. Nauvoo is collecting plastic eggs, candy/fillers for eggs, and small prizes for all the children for our annual Easter Egg Hunt. Also, we are in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books, coloring books/journals, and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of these items to children being placed in foster care. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace / Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Our Lenten service is at 7:00 p.m. A light snack is provided at 6:30 p.m., and we then continue our group discussion of Christ’s last week on earth. Everyone is welcome.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will continue on the Lenten Journey during their 10:30 AM Morning Worship service on Sunday March 11. Elder Carol McGraw will develop the weekly World Church theme of “What Wondrous Love” along with Elder Kathy Deemer bringing forth the musical selections for the Worship Hour. The youth will be led by Joanna Bowling and Bri Tackett. Saints Study will begin at 9:30 AM with Elder Kathy Deemer illustrating the study. All are welcome!!

March Youth Quizzing – Otway

Senior Otway Quizzing

First Place: Faith Fellowship – Kaleb Powell, Kirsten Powell

Second Place: Pond Run Baptist Church- Dylan Essman

Third Place:Rehoboth Mission – Emily Winters, Ethan Winters, Maribeth Yerian, Kaylee Scott, Micah Dillow

Junior Otway Quizzing

First Place: Mount Joy – Jesse Copas

Second Place: Faith Fellowship – Karter Powell

Third Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Jadyn Hedge, Carter Essman, Ally Hedge

Senior Otway Swords

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church- Dylan Essman

Second Place: Rehoboth Mission – Emily Winters, Ethan Winters,

Maribeth Yerian, Kaylee Scott, Micah Dillow

Third Place: Mount Joy- Valerie Eury

Junior Otway Swords

First Place: Rocky Fork Community Church – Gracie Stephens,Riley Stephens, Marty Clere,

Morgan Clere

Second Place: Mount Joy – Jesse Copas

Third Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Carter Essman, Jadyn Hedge

Primary Otway Swords

First Place: Rocky Fork Community Church – Riley Stephens, Aubrey Slusher, Morgan Clere,

Autumn Taylor

Second Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Ally Hedge

Third Place: Rehoboth Mission – Weston Bramblette, Maggie Bramblette, Ian Yerian