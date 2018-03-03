Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd, would love for you to come worship with them.

Saturday, March 3, 9 a.m. – Men’s meeting

Saturday, March 3, 7 p.m. – Tony Bates and Chad and Nathan Davis will be in concert at the church. Everyone is invited to attend.

Sunday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, March 4, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, March 7, 6 p.m. – Bible Study with Pastor Chad doing the study in the book of Genesis.

The First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., and there are Sunday school classes for all ages. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The adult choir is practicing at 5:15 p.m. on Sundays for the Easter cantata.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

Praise, prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Sam Cooke, minister, will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is (740) 574-1913.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Revival starting on March 4th thru March 7th with George Holley preaching. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace / Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Our Lenten services begin with a light meal at 6:30 p.m. with a group discussion of the book ” The Last Week” beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is Welcome.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11:00 AM. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message and serving Holy Communion. Nauvoo Choir practices before morning worship at 9:30 AM. AWANA kids (preschool—6th grade) meet on Sunday nights at 6:00 PM. This week our combined Lenten Services begins at 6:00 PM and will be at Friendship UMC with Rev. John Richards bringing the message. Next Sunday the Lenten Service will be at Sciotoville: Christ UMC with Rev. Gary Hopkins. Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet on Monday, March 5th at 7:00 PM. Bible Study will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM with Pastor Pete leading. Men’s Meeting will be on Saturday, March 10th at 9:00 AM. Nauvoo is collecting plastic eggs, candy/fillers for eggs, and small prizes for all the children for our annual Easter Egg Hunt. Also, we are in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books, coloring books/journals, and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of these items to children being placed in foster care. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Temper Faith March 4, 2018 at 7 pm Corey Carroll will be preaching at Temple Faith 1454 Dry Run Rd West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663. Pastor Derrick Morrison invites the public to attend!