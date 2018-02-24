Spinnati

I Am Not Saving Anything

Written By

Dr. James Spinnati

This was written by an 83 year old woman. Dear Bertha, I’m reading more and dusting less. I am sitting in the yard and admiring the view without fussing about the weeds. I am also spending more time with my family and friends. Life should be a pattern of experiences to savor, not to endure. I am not “saving” anything; we use our good china and crystal for every special event such as losing a pound or getting the sink unstopped. I wear my good blazer to the market. I’m not saving my good perfume for special parties, but wearing it for clerks in the hardware store and tellers at the bank. The words “Someday” and “one of these days” are losing their value for me; if it’s worth seeing or hearing or doing, I want to see it, hear it, and do it now.

I’m not sure what others would have done had they known that they were not guaranteed tomorrow. I think they would have called family and friends. They might have even called to apologize and mend fences for past squabbles.

Bertha, it is those little things left undone that would make me angry if I knew my hours were limited on this earth. I would be angry if I had not written certain letters to my loved ones. You know what I am talking about; those letters telling others that I love them and value them. I would be upset if on the last day of my husband’s life if I had not told him that I love him. I am trying very hard not to put off, hold back, or save anything that would add laughter and luster to our lives. To tell you the truth I would wager that many women would beg for just one more time to tell their husband to put down the toilet seat. Regrets are a part of life but I have made it my goal not to regret one detail of our final years together. And yet as I write this letter to you; the things I counted important all those years ago are not so important today. Why; because every morning when I open my eyes, I tell myself that today is a special day. In fact my friend, every day, every minute, every breath truly is a gift from God. Life may not be the party we hoped for, but while we are here we might as well dance to the music and play the cards that have been dealt to us.

I don’t know who this lady was, but she was right. Today is the day to start living for today; so pilgrim stop living in the past and dreaming about some unknown future. It is hard enough to handle today without fretting about tomorrow! Count your blessings today. Love and share your love today. We only have so much time on this earth and we need to quit worrying about the things we cannot control and things that mean little to eternity. God will handle the big things if we take care of the little things of life. One of the “little” things is obeying the Lord; when we do that; good things will begin to take place. As you ponder that last sentence examine your life and remember the Lord has been waiting on you. In fact He has been waiting on you all your life!