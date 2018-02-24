St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace / Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Our Lenten services begin with light refreshments at 6:30 and a casual group discussion at 7:00 p. m. Everyone is invited.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will continue their Lenten journey with a “Healing Service” on Sunday February 25 during their 10:30 AM Morning Worship service. Love, prayers and administration will be uplifted to all who come needing them. Seventy Justin Delong will be planning the service with Elder Wayne Allen bringing forth the Morning Message. Elder Carol McGraw will present the musical selections for the Worship Hour along with Priest Luanne Day and Shannon Conley leading the youth. Saints Study will begin at 9:30 AM with Elder Kathy Deemer leading the discussion group. West Portsmouth Girlfriends-n-God Women’s Department will hold their annual Rummage/Bake Sale on Saturday March 3 from 9 AM – 3 PM in the church basement. Treasures, baked goodies and concessions will be available during the event. All are welcome!!!

The First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. The children and youth will participate in the morning worship service. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., and there are Sunday school classes for all ages. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

Praise, prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.

Sam Cooke, minister, will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is (740) 574-1913.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship with them.

Sunday, February 25, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship – Youth Sunday. Andy Jones will be bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, February 25, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, February 26, 6 p.m. – Ladies Meeting at the church.

Wednesday, February 28, 6 p.m. – Bible Study with Pastor Chad doing the study in the book of Genesis.

Saturday, March 3, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11:00 AM. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message. Nauvoo Choir practices before morning worship at 9:30 AM. AWANA kids (preschool—6th grade) meet on Sunday nights at 6:00 PM. This week our combined Lenten Services begins at 6:00 PM and will be at Minford UMC with Rev. Sam Peters bringing the message. Next Sunday the Lenten Service will be at Friendship UMC with Rev. John Richards. Trustees meeting will be in the Fellowship Room at 6:00 PM on Monday, February 26th. Bible Study will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM with Pastor Pete leading. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Mabert Rd Baptist Church is having Friends and Family Day on Sunday February 25,2018. The service time is at 10:30 am with “Old Friends ” as special guest. Everyone is invited. Jim Benner Pastor