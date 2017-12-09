Spinnati

For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. –Isaiah 9:6

When we examine the name Wonderful Counselor, we see the humanity of Jesus, His counsel and His comfort. When we see the phrase, “Mighty God”, we discover the Deity of Jesus. Not only is the story of Christmas about Christ’s birth into humanity as man, but it is also about God coming to earth. In the Old Testament Scripture the phrase “Mighty God” literally meant “Hero God.” All children and adults need a hero. Our heroes in this life should not be sports stars or celebrities, they will let you down. If we are going to find earthly heroes they should be people such as the soldiers who fight for our freedom, firefighters who save others from destruction, teachers who educate, and policeman who put their lives on the line each day for our protection. Yes all those who were mentioned were and are heroes, but never forget that the greatest hero of all time is none other than Jesus Christ!

During this season, many people are willing to embrace the Baby Jesus, but far too few are willing to acknowledge Him as the Mighty God. They love the manger scene, but dread the cross. Brothers and sisters, you can’t have one without the other. The Baby in the manger is the God who created the world. He is God who became man — 100% God and 100% man — humanity and deity in one.

This Christmas understand that Christianity is not a philosophy of life. Instead Christianity is wrapped up in the Person who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. So this Christmas it is alright to recognize the baby born in a manger, but don’t forget about the one who died for you too.