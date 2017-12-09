Church News

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Christmas program, December 17th at 6:00 p.m. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. First Church Of God, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., invite you to come worship with them.

Sunday, December 10, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services. Following Morning Worship we will have our annual Christmas Dinner in the Fellowship Hall.

Sunday, December 10, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, December 13, 6 p.m. – Bible Study

Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17, at 7 p.m. each night – “A Smokey Mountain Christmas” Play.

THE FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. worship services, and he will lead the Sunday school lesson. A Christmas-holiday carry-in dinner will follow the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The community is invited to worship with the congregation.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the church annex.

Praise, prayer and Bible study with the study of Matthew will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is (740) 574-1913.